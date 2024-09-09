Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Reduced by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

