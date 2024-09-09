Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $348,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,017,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

