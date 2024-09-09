Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7,952.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $163,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $359.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

