Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VWO opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

