Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,572,000.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $95.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

