VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $41,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $217.15 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.12.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

