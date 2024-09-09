Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of First Advantage worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in First Advantage by 155.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $18.92. 6,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

