Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases 98,478 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $76,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paylocity by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.6 %

PCTY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

