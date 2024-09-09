Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $67.29 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 4.31% of Gentherm worth $67,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Gentherm by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

THRM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 7,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

