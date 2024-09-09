Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 51,194 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the quarter. NMI makes up approximately 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.08% of NMI worth $83,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 92.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

