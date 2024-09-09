Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
VVV stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
