Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.