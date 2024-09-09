Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. ASML accounts for approximately 4.7% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $763.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average is $951.10. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

