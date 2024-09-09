V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $49.23. V2X shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 20,166 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO William Boyd Noon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

