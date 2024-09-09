US Bancorp DE Sells 40,164 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.56% of Marathon Petroleum worth $343,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 1,100,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after acquiring an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.99. 185,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.