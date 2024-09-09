US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,371 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $417,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.02. 48,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.23 and its 200-day moving average is $347.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

