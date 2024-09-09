US Bancorp DE Buys 1,844,683 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. US Bancorp DE owned 2.92% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,256,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,555,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,100,000 after acquiring an additional 753,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.14. 329,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,360. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.