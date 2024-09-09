US Bancorp DE Buys 1,249,037 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,722,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,037 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $777,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,902. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.