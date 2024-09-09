US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Target were worth $301,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $125,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 332,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,933. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Company Profile

Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

