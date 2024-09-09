United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 55,686 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,686 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $54,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.