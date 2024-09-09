United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 14,093 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. YCG LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 20.0% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 106,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 160,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $559.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.68. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.