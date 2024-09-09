United Services Automobile Association Sells 44,298 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,298 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.