United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,781 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HP were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.28 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

