United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,153 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in 3M by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

