United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN opened at $199.25 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.74. The company has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.