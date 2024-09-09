United Services Automobile Association Has $67.16 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after buying an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $126.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

