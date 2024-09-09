United Services Automobile Association Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,350,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,116,000 after buying an additional 174,845 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 468,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,759,000 after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 91,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,679. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.