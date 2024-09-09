United Services Automobile Association Has $25.60 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $123.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

