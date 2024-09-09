United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,936 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after purchasing an additional 728,690 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

