Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.34. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 370,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

