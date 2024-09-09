Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $505,319.11

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $505,319.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,185.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.50 or 0.00555396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00080182 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006960 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07978392 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $432,545.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

