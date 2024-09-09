U.S. GoldMining’s (USGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. GoldMining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

USGO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

