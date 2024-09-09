Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Truist Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 834,048 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Price Performance
NYSE TFC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
