Trium Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,262,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,209,000 after buying an additional 1,386,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,217,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.1 %

LSXMA opened at $22.56 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.