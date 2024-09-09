Trium Capital LLP Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trium Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 0.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 4.4 %

SHOP opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.