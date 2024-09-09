Trium Capital LLP Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trium Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Argus upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

