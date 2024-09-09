Trium Capital LLP Buys 336 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $118,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,068,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 590,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,665,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $157.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.45. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

