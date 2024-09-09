Trium Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter worth $3,516,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $65.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.