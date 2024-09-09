Trium Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 161,563 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

