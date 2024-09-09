Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.77 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

