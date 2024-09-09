Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) in the last few weeks:

9/9/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Trevi Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

