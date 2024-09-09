Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Cut by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.32. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $363.15. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

