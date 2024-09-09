Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 54.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

MMLG opened at $26.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

