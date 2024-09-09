Total Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLGV opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.