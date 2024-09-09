Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,985 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.77% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $52,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.27 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

