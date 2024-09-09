Tiff Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,127 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 780,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,289. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

