Tiff Advisory Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

ICE traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 527,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.