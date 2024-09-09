ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Acquires $31,600.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paransky bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 546,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,690.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Noam Paransky acquired 180,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00.

Shares of TDUP opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ThredUp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

