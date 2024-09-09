Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $379.00 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $379.00 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00042561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,675,184,917 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

