Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $938.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

