The Root Network (ROOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.53 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, The Root Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. The Root Network has a market cap of $19.73 million and $4.53 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01873155 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,137,499.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

